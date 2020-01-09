Reese Witherspoon Jokes Homeschooling 'Is Going Great' With Very Relatable Pics of Son Tennessee

Just like us, Reese Witherspoon and her kids are doing their best to hang in there amid the coronavirus pandemic... literally.

The Little Fires Everywhere star took to Instagram on Monday to showcase how quarantine life at home with her youngest child, 7-year-old Tennessee, is going as he returns to school via virtual learning.

Witherspoon shared three hilarious pics of her son hanging upside down in the kitchen, dining room and car. "Home school is going great," she joked in the caption.

Her celebrity friends couldn't seem to get enough of the funny snaps, with Mindy Kaling commenting, "Tennessee is a bat now," and Derek Blasberg adding, "Give him an A+ in gym!"

The post came just a few days after Witherspoon shared a more serious photo of the two sitting at the table. "Online learning here we come!! 📚✏️" she captioned it. "#backtoschool."

Back in April, Halle Berry also joked about having to homeschool her two kids, Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6, amid quarantine while speaking to ET over Zoom.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," Berry confessed to ET's Kevin Frazier. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

"At home, there's not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge," she continued. "But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."

