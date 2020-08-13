Reese Witherspoon Shares Childhood Dream of Becoming First Female President as She Supports Kamala Harris

Reese Witherspoon was Tracy Flick from day one! The 44-year-old Election star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her support for Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris, by sharing a throwback photo of herself in the third grade.

"I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood. In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, 'I want to be the first female President of the United States of America,'" she captioned the throwback class photo. "Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said, 'I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese.'"

Witherspoon went on to celebrate Harris' historic appointment, writing, "My thoughts today are with women in our country, especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation. Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states. Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is a truly historic day! 🇺🇸 #KamalaHarris #WeHaveHerBack."

Director Ava Duvernay commented on the post, "Great post. And... you had a wonderful teacher. Saluting her today too!"

Halle Berry wrote, "YES! THIS!"

Harris is the first woman of color to appear on a major party ticket. The selection comes after months of public outcry and the fight for racial justice following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more.

See the video below for other celebrity reactions: