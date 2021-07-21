Reese Witherspoon's Kids and Their Significant Others Vacation Together: See the Cute Pics

Reese Witherspoon's kids are enjoying some fun in the sun!

Deacon Phillippe took to Instagram on Tuesday to share beach pics from his vacation with his girlfriend, Marine Degryse. Deacon's older sister, Ava, was there, too, along her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney. The youngest of Reese's kids, 8-year-old Tennessee, also joined his older siblings on their beach getaway.

Reese shares Deacon and Ava, who are 17 and 21 respectively, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. The actress and her husband, Jim Toth, are parents to Tennessee.

In the pics Deacon shared, the teen shows nothing but smiles as he poses with his girlfriend, his siblings and his sister's beau. "I'm so lucky man," he captioned his post, which got a like from his mom.

"Only good times," Marine commented, with her boyfriend replying, "Of course."

Marine shared similar snaps on her Instagram page, in a post that was once again liked by Reese.

"Some cool film with some cool people!" she captioned the post, with Ava commenting, "Hehe good times."

Deacon chimed in, too, joking, "We're so cool."

"We really are," Marine agreed.

In a second comment, Deacon said of his girlfriend, "Miss my girl."

Watch the video below for more on Witherspoon's kids.