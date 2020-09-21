Regina King Looks Sensational in Bright Blue Gown at 2020 Emmys

Regina King just might be one of the best dressed of the night. The Watchmen star looked sensational while taking photos before the 2020 Emmy Awards on Saturday.

The actress rocked a billowing bright blue gown by Schiaparelli Couture by Daniel Rosebery that featured a high-low skirt, a dramatic sleeve and silver detailing. She completed the look with Stuart Weitzman heels, earrings by Bondeye Jewelry, as well as jewelry by Established Jewelry and Nouvel Heritage.

Her hair was pulled up in a chic bun and her makeup consisted of light eyeshadow and a nude lip.

King is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her role on Watchmen.

Prior to donning the elegant design, King made a statement by wearing a Beonna Taylor shirt that featured Taylor's face and "Say Her Name" while doing an interview. She paired the top with a hot pink Schiaparelli pantsuit.

