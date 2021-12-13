'RHOBH' Production Shuts Down Once More After Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna & More Test Positive for COVID-19

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming to a halt yet again. Production on the 12th season of the hit Bravo reality series has been temporarily suspended after several castmembers tested positive for COVID-19.

Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Lisa Rinna have all tested positive, according to multiple reports. A crewmember has also reportedly tested positive. This has forced producers to temporarily shut down filming until the cast and crew have completed quarantine and recovered.

Beauvais revealed the news of her own diagnosis in a video she posted to Instagram on Monday, sharing, "I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I'm sure I will continue to feel okay."

"My boys are being tested, so far they've tested negative," she added, referring to her 14-year-old twins, Jax and Jaid. "We're going to continue testing them."

Beauvais adding in the caption to the post, "Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms. Please comment below with alllll the TV & movie recommendations for the next 10 days. I love you all!!"

ET has reached out to Bravo for comment.

This is the second time production on the reality series had to come to a temporary halt due to COVID-19 concerns. The previous shutdown came just over a year ago in November 2020 when a crew member tested positive. It was later revealed that Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton had also contracted COVID-19 at the time of the halt.

Additionally, The Real Housewives of Atlanta had to shudder production for two weeks earlier that month, again due to a crewmember testing positive.