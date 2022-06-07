'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Reveals What Went Down at Lunch With Denise Richards (Exclusive)

"It's so funny. I think everybody is dying to know and unfortunately we talked about our children and [were] just catching up," Stracke told ET. "I had not seen Denise since our reunion show, so it was really nice to see her and kind of catch up with family stuff. Truly."

The three women all appeared on season 10 of RHOBH. While Richards left the show after that season, both Stracke and Beauvais have continued on the series.

As for the rest of her current castmates, Stracke joked that "there's always a few" people that she tries to avoid at events like the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted, before assuring ET that she and the women are "always cool."

When it comes to if she's buried the hatchet with Lisa Rinna specifically, Stracke explained, "I haven't seen Lisa yet so I need to get the thermometer from her."

Still, Stracke was thrilled to be on hand for the annual ceremony, telling ET, "It's so fun because we see each other on TV and then to see each other in reality? Very cool."