'RHOBH': Watch Teddi Confront Denise About Brandi's Bad-Mouthing Allegations (Exclusive)

What goes better with Italian food than a little wine? Well, if you're pregnant and can't drink, make that whine. That's the position Teddi Mellencamp finds herself in on the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and ET has your exclusive first look.

All the women have made it to Rome for their girls trip and are finishing up what already appears to be a pretty tense dinner, when Teddi decides to "clear the air" by airing Brandi Glanville's allegations against Denise Richards. Just before the women headed to Italy, Brandi dropped two bombs on Teddi and Kyle Richards: One, she "hooked up" with Denise (yes, that means more than kissing, Teddi) and two, she allegedly talks negatively about all of her RHOBH co-stars behind their backs.

"Denise, somebody told me some terrible things that you said about me," Teddi starts, leaving a pregnant pause (no pun intended) after the comment, to which a confused Denise asks, "What things?"

"You said things like I am pathetic, you can't stand me and that I’m desperate to fit into this friend group because I’ve been living in my father’s shadow my entire life," Teddi goes on, quoting back specific examples Brandi had shared with her. Denise immediately denies all the hurtful comments, her expression becoming even more quizzical when Teddi asks, "You didn't say these things to Brandi Glanville?"

"Brandi Glanville’s your source?" Denise sarcastically quips in a confessional, finished off with an eye roll.

Watch the full, awkward exchange here:

"She said a lot of things you’ve said about me and other people at this table," Teddi tells Denise.

"I didn't say anything about anyone to Brandi at all," Denise fires back. "I've hardly talked to her!"

Judging by the "next time" promo that played at the end of last week’s episode, the conversation will get even more uncomfortable from here, with the other women jumping in with more alleged mean comments and Teddi ultimately confronting Denise about Brandi's affair allegation. That confession seemingly leads the group into a she-said, she-said side-picking battle for the back half of the season.

"Brandi's part of the story is backed up by receipts," Erika Jayne teased to ET in April. "But, there are always two sides to every story, and both women will have the chance to tell their complete story."

"If it plays out the way it was shot, people will see [my side of things], and if there's questions, obviously I'll answer it at the reunion," Denise said in May. "I think I'm a little bit of a target, and that’s OK, 'cause we all have a turn for that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.