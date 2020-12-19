'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino Engaged to Boyfriend Andy Bohn -- See the Ring!

Congratulations are in order for Alexis Bellino! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star got engaged to boyfriend Andy Bohn. Bellino, 43, shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday. The reality star posted a photo of her and her fiancé kissing, with her ring in full view.



"One good thing actually came out of 2020. Yes, @acbohnz. I’m all YOURS. #engaged," she wrote alongside the snap.

Fellow RHOC alum Jo De La Rosa and congratulated Bellino, writing, "Awwww, congratulations beautiful girl!!! I’m so freaking excited for you!!!!! 🙈💕." Lydia McLaughlin also wrote, "Yeahhhhhhh!!!!"

On Saturday, she also posted video of how the proposal went down. "Boat lesson turned proposal," she wrote on her post.

"Amazing amazing moment…Thank you @lindseycourtneyrealestate for video’ing and driving the boat AND popping the champs," she added. "Thanks Baby Holland for your debut and Matt for the funny commentary throughout! Thank you @jason.w.vogel for all the pics and videos too! And of course the biggest thanks to my fiancé @acbohnz for all the effort and creativity and love....and making the day so special ❤️💯."

In the clip, Bellino is driving when Bohn gets down on one knee and says, "I know this is a long time in the works and since week one or week two we were already talking about crazy things. And since then, my feelings have only gotten stronger for you and I know that you are my one."

This will be Bellino's third marriage. She was previously married to Jeff Barry from 2002 to 2003. She then tied the knot with Jim Bellino in 2005 before finalizing their divorce in 2018. The two share three children: 13-year-old son James and 12-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

Bellino and Bohn confirmed they were dating in February 2019, after she posted a photo of the two wearing Los Angeles Rams shirts before the Super Bowl.

ET spoke with the couple in October 2019, where she said she and Bohn had "a special love."

"We definitely have a special love," she gushed. "You know, seeing it in each other’s faces every day, just in our smiles and laughs and giggles and obviously, like, the interactions with the children and all that, ‘cause we got a pretty good, pretty big crew right now. So, yeah, we cherish our time together."

At the time, they also hinted that marriage could be in their future, with the mother-of-three saying, "I know it seems new to everyone else, but we feel like we've already lived, like, a lifetime because of everything that we've been through. All the crap we've gone through in the last few months. But I said, no, I would not marry again when I was dating and then, when I met him, he changed my world. Yeah, changed it for sure."

Hear more of what they told ET in the video below.