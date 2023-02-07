'RHOC' Alum Gretchen Rossi Announces Death of Slade Smiley’s Son Following Cancer Battle

Gretchen Rossi and her partner, Slade Smiley, are in mourning. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared the tragic news that her 22-year-old stepson, Grayson, has died.

Rossi took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to Grayson, who died following a long and difficult battle with brain cancer.

"Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition," the RHOC alum captioned a slideshow of snapshots of Grayson with his family. "We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray. 😔 Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being."

"He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before. He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances," she wrote. "He was a true beacon of light and hope."

"We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely," she shared. "May the Lord hold him in his hands, renew his broken body, and give him life again."

Rossi and Smiley -- who have been together for 13 years -- share a 3-year-old daughter, Skylar Gray. Their daughter's middle name was chosen in honor of Grayson.

Grayson's mom, Michelle Arroyo -- Smiley's ex-wife, with whom he also shares a 29-year-old son, Gavin -- mourned the loss in a post to Instagram that honored Grayson's life and his strength.

"I’m heart broken to share that my sweet Gray passed away Sunday night," Michelle shared, detailing the circumstances leading up to his death. "His heart stopped here at home and I performed chest compressions to get it going until the paramedics arrived and took over. When he left for the hospital he looked good and was breathing on his own but his heart gave out again at the hospital. I don’t have all the answers now, but I do know that the last few months with fevers, infection, and low potassium most likely took a toll on my sweet boys heart."

"I'm still in shock and going through the motions of dealing with all the details," she continued. "I know Gray is playing cards with Gramma and playing Trouble with our beloved Diane. His dog Mo is right at his side as he never left him."