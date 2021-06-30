'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson's Fiancé Steve Lodge Is Running for California Governor

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicky Gunvalson's fiancé, Steve Lodge, is hoping to be the next governor of California. On Tuesday, Lodge announced he's running in the upcoming recall election of current Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Gunvalson Instagrammed the video alongside a message of support. In the short video, Lodge says people will hear his strategy over the next few days on "how to save California." Lodge, 62, is a small business owner and a former homicide detective with the Santa Ana Police Department. In his Instagram bio, he notes that he is an army veteran and "conservative."

"I was born and raised here in this great state," Lodge says. "And I raised my children here, and I'm watching my grandchildren be raised here. But I cannot stand idly by while we allow government to destroy this beautiful state. We the people need to turn this around and take our state back, and I have a plan to do that. That's why tonight, I'm announcing that I'm running for the governor of the state of California. I hope you are with me."

Gunvalson captioned the video, "I'm so proud of Steve! Go get 'em! #governor #savecalifornia #stevelodge_oc #recallnewsom #lodgeforgovernor."

Gunvalson and Lodge got engaged in April 2019 after three years of dating. The 59-year-old reality star was previously married to Michael J Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991 and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014.