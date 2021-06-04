'RHOD': Stephanie Hollman Calls Out Kary Brittingham for Her Rude Behavior -- Watch (Exclusive)

Only on Real Housewives would the women get into it over the etiquette of apologizing to a Bigfoot hunter. Yes, you read that correctly. Such is the case for ladies of The Real Housewives of Dallas in ET's sneak peek of this week's all-new episode.

The 'Wives have crossed the Red River into Stephanie Hollman's home state of Oklahoma for a little rest and relaxation, country-style, which apparently included an "experience" with a Bigfoot hunter. We pick up with the women the morning after said experience, as they settle around the kitchen table for breakfast... and a little arguing. Apparently, Kary Brittingham was not so kind to the Sasquatch stalker, ridiculing him for his hobby, and for hunting in general. When Kary asks the group what they made of their time with the huntsman, D'Andra Simmons and Stephanie call her out for her disrespectful behavior.

"That guy took time out of his day to come and give us an experience, he was here as a guest and you were very, very, very, very, very rude," Stephanie says to Kary. "Like, I was honestly embarrassed about how rude you were to him."

"I'm sorry, Stephanie," Kary half-heartedly offers, giggling after offering the apology.

"You're not sorry, 'cause you're laughing when you say it," Stephanie replies. "You treated him very, very poorly. And he's not stupid, he knew what you were saying. He came out of his way to come here..."

"I get it," Kary cuts off Stephanie. "You told me already, five times."

Watch the whole thing play out here:

"I would like for you to call him and apologize," she asks, going on to explain why she feels so strongly about the situation in a confessional: "I never speak up, and Kary knows that. So, the fact that I'm saying something and she's laughing it off hurts my feelings. If it's a deal to me, then she should at least listen and try and be understanding."

Kary seems unwilling to offer a genuine apology, though, telling the group, "I say the apology the way I want." She wants to tell the hunter she's only apologizing because her friends are upset, not because she's actually sorry... a pretty classic Housewife move.

It's been a tough season for Kary, with co-stars and viewers alike questioning her behavior. When ET spoke with Kary last week, she admitted she's learning a lot about herself by watching back season 5.

"I'm very disappointed that people call me a bully, because obviously I don't feel like I'm a bully," she shared. "I mean, am I confrontational? Yes. Am I feisty? Yes, but that's very different than being a bully and that does hurt my feelings, but, I'm hoping that eventually people will see through me and they'll move on. I mean, I can't control how people feel."



"I guess, I'm not being very liked this season, but I'm hoping that it can turn around," she added. "I think that it's just so hard, because you film so many hours and they can only put so little on the episodes and on TV. So I think that, sometimes, you don't get the whole energy, the whole story."

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.