'RHONY': Watch Sonja Morgan Take Out Her Feelings About Luann de Lesseps in the Boxing Ring (Exclusive)

"Sonja doesn't get the respect that she deserves," Leah remarks. "I feel like she can be a punching bag."

"You have to stop letting f**king Luann, like, f**king steamroll you," Leah then tells Sonja, as the show cuts to a moment from the cast's trip to the Hamptons where Luann unleashed on Sonja inside a limo, going after her longtime pal over, what else, her ex-husband, Tom D'Agostino. That exchange included Luann taking a dig at Sonja's intelligence, saying she has a "little brain."

"Sonja gets ribbed on a lot, and Leah and I are like, f**k that! You're the star," Eboni says in a confessional interview, just before Sonja takes the ring to spar with Martin.

"You're not using all your f**king power, you have so much power, Sonja! Use it!" Leah cheers from the ropes, as Martin asks Sonja who's giving her a hard time that she can picture in the ring as motivation. "Luann, Ramona!" Sonja exclaims, as Eboni reminds her that Luann refers to Sonja as a "slut, a one-night stand."

"If I call you a slut, that's how hard you're gonna throw?" Martin asks, as Sonja fires up her arms and starts punching as hard as she can.

Watch the empowering boxing lesson in full here:

It's been a roller coaster of a season so far for Sonja, and it seems the ride continues. In the season 13 trailer, she's seen getting emotional and punching out the glass on a fire extinguisher case during the cast's trip to Salem, Massachusetts. When ET spoke with Leah at the start of the season, she opened up about watching her friend struggle through the pandemic.

"At some point this season we do talk to her and we're kind of like, are you OK?" Leah shared. "I mean, I don't want to be complicit, but I also don't want to be annoying. I want to be like, hey, if you're ever feeling like, I'm here, you can talk to me, whatever, but I don't want her to ever feel like I'm judging her or anything like that at all."

"I think some of the other women are not that great at talking with someone and not making them feel like they're judging her," she added, "and that's not what you do when someone is struggling. And in terms of her breaking the glass, yeah, I was very worried. I was very happy that she didn't hit a vein. She could have hit a vein and, I mean, she could have had to get stitches. She's lucky that she didn't really hurt herself. But yeah, fists were flying in the air. I was like, please do not hit my nose!"

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.