'RHOP' Reunion: Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Have Intense Face Off Over 'Trash' Talk (Exclusive)

You can still get in somebody’s face, even when social distancing. That’s the lesson Candiace Dillard and Ashley Darby impart on the world in ET’s exclusive sneak peek at part one of The Real Housewives of Potomacseason 5 reunion. The ladies and host Andy Cohen are all seated six feet apart in separate chairs, keeping them at what one would think would be a safe distance, but things take a turn when Andy brings up Candiace's song, "I See You (Remix)."

"How does it compare to 'Coffee and Love,' would you say?" he asks, referencing the single Ashley dropped years back.

"It does not compare," Candiace tells the Housewives boss. "This was an actual song, with no autotune. I did not need that help."

"I performed my song a number of occasions, live without any glitches or problems," Ashley interjects, throwing a slight dig at Candiace's audio problems during her performance of "I See You" on the RHOP season 5 finale.

"But the vocals, my dear? They're trash," Candiace fires back. "Next question."

"This 'trash' thing, have you looked in a mirror?" Ashley asks. "Calling everybody trash. It’s getting really old, just so you know."

"Oh, how your husband referred to my husband as trash?" Candiaces then rattles off.

Watch the fiery exchange here:

"We're gonna talk about the disgusting things you say on social media," Ashley tells Candiace. "So, I never will listen to you calling me trash after the disgusting things that you have said, OK?"

"Ashley, do not speak to me about my tweets when you can’t control your husband and his nasty hands," Candiace says. "The man you lay with is itching. Take a test."

"Shut the f**k up, talking about my husband itching," Ashley spouts back.

"You butted your forehead into my conversation, so butt back out," Candiace replies, as Andy notes, "Well, it was after you trashed her song."

"That you asked me about," Candiace clarifies, to which Andy concedes.

Viewers will have to see what happens next by tuning into The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, Sunday at a special time, 9:15 p.m. ET/PT, but judging by what Candiace had to say about Ashley in a November interview with ET, don't hold your breath for resolution between the two former pageant queens.

"There isn't a whole lot I have to say about Ashley," Candiace said at the time. "She's not a person I have any interest in having a relationship with. I don't find her to be genuine. I don't find her to be someone who has a soul. She's just, she moves in a particular way that does not work for me. And I really have nothing to say about her. I wish her well, I suppose."

See more in the video below.