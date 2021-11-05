'RHOP' Reunion: Candiace Dillard Tells Mia Thornton to Be 'Grateful' for Her Insults (Exclusive)

"I did not know. I did not," Candiace responds, eliciting an extreme eyebrow raise from Ashley.

"You do know that you go for people's jugular," Ashley tells Candiace, to which the former Miss United States replies, "If I knew that she had the trauma that she has with her mother, I would not have said that." As she speaks, Mia talks over Candiace to say, in third person, "She doesn't have to have the trauma in order for you to not talk about somebody's mother."

"I would've talked about something else," Candiace adds, finishing her thought. "What I will say is, that was-- in the Black community, it's referred to as 'joning.' I was going light on you and what happened was, you were ungrateful."

"Ungrateful?!" Mia exclaims, as the rest of the cast cracks up with laughter. "So if you say, 'Your mom is low budget,' she's supposed to thank you?!" a flabbergasted Andy asks Candiace.

"What am I supposed to do when she insults me?" Candiace fires back.

"You saw that episode and you thought to yourself, 'Wow. I was justified in all of this,' and I didn't feel like your actions toward her were justifiable," Gizelle chimes in, to which Candiace replies, "What actions?"

"Things coming out your mouth!" Gizelle exclaims. Watch here:

"If I want to respond verbally, hello! Welcome to the stage, that's what we do!" Candiace announces, getting cut off by Andy who asks, "How's that working for you? Honestly?"

"Good question," Mia says, as Andy rephrases his query: "How is the way that you respond to people working for you? You almost were physically attacked last year."

"Well, you're the common denominator," Andy replies, generating an immediate "False!" out of Candiace's mouth.

"Everyone up here with a mouth has said nasty, disrespectful, bottom-of-the-gutter things to one another," she spouts off, attempting to defend her behavior as Mia disagrees repeatedly.

"Because I am better at it, I am somehow crucified?" Candiace then asks the group, to which Karen quips, "I don't think nobody better than me and Gizelle."

Fans will have to tune in to see where things go from here, but Candiace hinted at finding no resolution with Mia while speaking with ET a few weeks back.

"I'm more confused than ever by that one," she said of the season 6 newbie. "More confused than ever."

That doesn't mean there's no resolution at reunion, though. Candiace confessed to leaving the all-day taping with a little peace of mind.

"I feel like I walked away with more understanding," she shared. "I felt like, you know, I've had my moments with certain girlfriends for my entirety on the show. And I thought, is it time to retire some things? Maybe, but maybe not. 'Cause I hold grudges, so it's hard for me to let things go."

See more from Candiace in the video below. The Real Housewives of Potomac's four-part reunion kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with the next three installments airing every Sunday through the end of the month.