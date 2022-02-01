Ricki Lake Shares Stunning Before and After Photos Amid Hair Loss Battle

Ricki Lake is glowing and growing. The 53-year-old TV personality showed off a stunning and dramatic transformation amid her longtime battle with hair loss, sharing side-by-side photos of her shaved head next to a full, healthy-looking salt-and-pepper coif.

"For those of you who don't know or don't remember my personal journey," she captioned the photos, highlighting the "dramatic success" she's had using a program of Harklinikken hair products. The first photo of Lake's buzzed head is dated Dec. 31, 2019, while the follow-up shot was taken on Jan. 27, 2021.

Today, Lake says she "could not be happier with my results and to finally be at peace with my hair loss struggles."

Lake opened up for the first time about her 30-year journey with hair loss on New Year's Day 2020.

"Liberated and Free, Me," she began a lengthy caption at the time. "First things first, I am not sick. (THANK GOD.) I am not having a mid-life crisis. nor am I having a mental breakdown, though I have been suffering. Suffering mostly in silence off and on for almost 30 years. AND I am finally ready to share my secret."

Lake went on to explain how she's battled hair loss "for most of my adult life."

"It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things," she shared. "There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing. Not even my therapist/s over the years knew my truth."

Two years later, Lake begins a new chapter as a blissful bride after tying the knot to lawyer Ross Burningham. The couple wed on Jan. 2, 2022. Lake stood on a stool and wore a flowy dress during the ceremony, and both the bride and groom looked ecstatic during the happy occasion.

"We did it! 1/2/22," she wrote. "Ross and I said I DO! 💍🍾✨♥️🥰."

Lake was previously married to illustrator Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004, and shares two kids with him: Milo and Owen. She was married to jewelry designer Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Evans tragically died by suicide in 2017.

In a 2019 interview with ET, Lake opened up about how her appearance as The Raven on The Masked Singer helped her heal from that loss and allowed her to love again.

"It really helped me in honoring him," she said of Evans. "[The Raven] was definitely having to do with the loss of my husband, and my grieving process."