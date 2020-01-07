Ricky Martin Poses for Rare Family Photo With All 4 of His Kids

Ricky Martin is sharing a glimpse into his family's life in quarantine. For British Vogue's August issue, Martin submitted a stunning black-and-white photo of his family, which was taken during their Los Angeles quarantine.

In the pic, the 48-year-old singer poses with his husband, Jwan Yosef, and their four children, 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, Lucia, 1, and Renn, 8 months.

"I’m at home with my husband Jwan Yosef, my mother Nereida, and my four children, Matteo, Valentino, Lucia and Renn," Martin tells the magazine of his company in quarantine. "Keeping busy is not a problem, I have my hands full with two babies and pre-teen twin boys."

In addition to family time, Martin has been hard at work on his new album, Play, which is due out in September.

"I’m also working on my new album -- my engineer is in New York and my producer is in Miami, but through technology, it should be out this year as planned," he says.

As for the hardest part of quarantine, Martin says that's simply "not knowing when and how we will get back to some form of 'normal.'"

"What sums up lockdown? Diapers, music and me personally disinfecting all the deliveries," Martin adds. "I also learnt to clean windows and iron sleeves like nobody’s business!"

ET spoke with Martin back in May, and the singer shared how his family helped him make and release his EP, Pausa, while in quarantine.

"My husband took the picture of my new album cover," he said, adding that his twins aren't shy about sharing their opinions on his music.

"They're picky and they love music. When I come home with something that they don't like, they have no filters. They tell you," Martin said. "It's pure, it's honest, it's real and they come up with ideas and I take them away. It's good."

