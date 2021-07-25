Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share PDA During Night Out in Miami

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are showing their love off to the world. The couple shared some adorable PDA while enjoying a night out together over the weekend.

Videos posted by fans on social media show RiRi, 33, smiling from ear to ear with her arms wrapped around Rocky, 32, at a club on Saturday night. The singer pulls her boyfriend in close, and sweetly chuckles at a fan raving over their relationship while a sign reading "Rihanna share me with Rocky" is held up in the background.

ET first confirmed the pair's romance late last year, but they didn't go public with their relationship until Rocky's interview with GQ in May.

"[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine of Rihanna. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One."

Rocky also spoke with ET last month about his documentary and Rihanna making an appearance. When asked about having her support for the doc, Rocky said it was "important having that support in real life, you know?"

"It's amazing and I'm honestly truly blessed, for real," he added.

Meanwhile, a source told ET the two are "madly in love." "They barely leave each other’s side... A$AP is so grateful for Rihanna. She's his biggest cheerleader and he doesn’t take her for granted," the source shared.

See more in the video below.