Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and More Star-Studded Looks From the 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3' Premiere

The stars showed up and showed out for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and many more celebs rocked stunning and fashionable looks to attend the runway show presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. The third installment of RiRi's fashion experienceshowcases the latest collection by the singer and entrepreneur's lingerie line, which will be available to shop directly on Amazon Fashion.

The lady of the night dazzled in a custom rhinestone Bottega Veneta lime green mini dress with a matching jacket.

"The inspiration really came from the venue. When I saw the venue, and I knew my collection, they married each other and I got so excited about what we could do here," Rihanna told ET about the inspiration for the show. "The choreography, like all the elements we can display in the space. Where we want it shot. I want these. I want drones. I want these kind of cameras. I want this lighting. I want that carpet. It just made me get inspired and creative, and that's what made the show."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hadid was angelic with a little bit of sexiness as she wore a white Versace suit and Savage x Fenty lingerie. She accessorized with a gorgeous Jacquie Aiche pearl statement necklace.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hudgens showed some skin, decked out in a teal Savage x Fenty two-piece suit with a black bra.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Latin sensation Ricky Martin wore stylish black shorts with a tank top and robe. He added diamond chain necklaces and combat boots to spice up his look.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Daddy Yankee wore a head-to-toe look from LA-based designer Emotionally Unavailable. The "Metele Al Perreo" singer rocked a lambskin sweatshirt and matching trouser from the EU x Longchamp collaboration.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan stunned in an orange Savage x Fenty look with a sexy corset.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jeremy Pope showed off his hard-rock abs and fit physique, wearing a black-and-gold suit with Savage x Fenty underwear.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Joan Smalls looked fierce in a burgundy body-hugging ensemble.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Irina Shayk sizzled in a black Chrome Hearts jumpsuit and Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 is available Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime.