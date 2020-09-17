Rihanna Reveals Celeb Lineup for Savage X Fenty Show -- Demi Moore, Lizzo, Travis Scott and More

Rihanna announces the Savage X Fenty fashion special is returning to Amazon Prime Video for the second time. The 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2' will be available to stream starting Oct. 2, which will show her lingerie brand's fall 2020 collection.

The musician and designer unveiled the fashion extravaganza in September 2019, which featured performances and appearances by a slew of stars. Expect even more jaw-dropping moments and celebrity sightings for 2020. Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalía are set to perform.

Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani and Paloma Elsesser will return to the Savage X Fenty stage to model the latest lingerie styles. New celebs including Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, Chika, Miss 5th Avenue and Jaida Essence Hall will make their Savage X Fenty fashion show debut.

RiRi, who is executive producer and creative director of the production, shared a teaser on Instagram. In the video, the music and fashion icon can be seen walking outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, equipped with a face mask and clear face shield.

At the release of the fashion show, the fall 2020 collection will be available to shop on Amazon and the Savage X Fenty website, ranging in sizes 30A to 42H/46DDD and XS to 3X.

Visit the Savage X Fenty Show page for the latest info and sign up for Prime membership to stream the spectacle when it premieres.