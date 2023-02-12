Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Sign Language Interpreter Justina Miles Goes Viral With Historic Performance

Rihanna wasn't the only one making history during Apple Music's Super Bowl Halftime show. American sign language (ASL) interpreter Justina Miles gave a historic performance that went viral, fully embracing RiRi's setlist of hits as she danced and signed for deaf viewers.

Miles became the first deaf female performer to sign at the Super Bowl's halftime show. The 20-year-old also signed during the pre-show’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which was performed by Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs, and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience,” Miles told CNBC's Make It prior to the show.

According to Make It, Miles is a Philadelphia native and a current nursing student at HBCU Bowie State University.

The internet went wild for Miles' performance during Rihanna's headline-making show. Some fans said she "outperformed" Rihanna while others noted that Miles deserved her own halftime show next year.

Hold up… Why did the ASL translator one-up Rihanna during her own performance?!😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/sv3TTiIORO — Joshua Pingley: Modern Astrologer, Commentator (@joshuapingley) February 13, 2023

Girlie ATE the ASL performance for Rihanna's Superbowl Halftime Show. Her name is JUSTINA MILES pic.twitter.com/vYPMpFXxAN — Ade Sukma (@adesukmaaa) February 13, 2023

The ASL interpreter for #FentyBowl deserves an Emmy pic.twitter.com/FSoqVnoAiN — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) February 13, 2023

Can we have a moment for the ASL interpreter for last nights halftime show. pic.twitter.com/3JXxZ9j0pJ — Keith True (@KeithTrue) February 13, 2023

Super Bowl Halftime ASL interpreter Justina Miles was having the time of her life tonight. I love this. pic.twitter.com/od6RAB8z7g — Noah (@noahmtweets) February 13, 2023

Rihanna brought down the house at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, performing a medley of her greatest hits while also subtly revealing her pregnancy. Watch the clip below for more.