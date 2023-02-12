Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Sign Language Interpreter Justina Miles Goes Viral With Historic Performance

Rihanna wasn't the only one making history during Apple Music's Super Bowl Halftime show. American sign language (ASL) interpreter Justina Miles gave a historic performance that went viral, fully embracing RiRi's setlist of hits as she danced and signed for deaf viewers.
Miles became the first deaf female performer to sign at the Super Bowl's halftime show. The 20-year-old also signed during the pre-show’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which was performed by Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph.
“I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs, and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience,” Miles told CNBC's Make It prior to the show.
According to Make It, Miles is a Philadelphia native and a current nursing student at HBCU Bowie State University.
The internet went wild for Miles' performance during Rihanna's headline-making show. Some fans said she "outperformed" Rihanna while others noted that Miles deserved her own halftime show next year.
Rihanna brought down the house at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, performing a medley of her greatest hits while also subtly revealing her pregnancy. Watch the clip below for more.
