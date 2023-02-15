Riley Keough Shares First TikTok One Month After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Riley Keough is now on TikTok. The 33-year-old actress posted her first video on Wednesday and it truly was a laughing matter!

Keough appeared alongside her Daisy Jones & The Six co-star, Sam Claflin, and they couldn't help but laugh off the awkward setup in a short video to promote their Prime Video series.

"We have no idea what we're doing, but we're here ✌🏻 Hi, TikTok! @daisyjonesandthesix," she captioned the post.

Keough and Claffin get off to a rough start in the video before they burst out in laughter. The video's only 17 seconds long, but they sure look like they're having a grand ol' time. It's Keough's first TikTok post, which comes one month after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died.

The TikTok post comes on the same day Amazon released the new trailer for the highly anticipated Prime Video series, giving eager fans a new look at the adaptation of the bestselling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid -- as well as a first listen to one of the new original songs from the series, "Look at Me Now."

The promotion of the series comes amid Keough's grandmother, Priscilla Presley, challenging Lisa Marie's trust. A source tells ET that Keough "is disappointed" about it all and feels the challenge in court goes against "her mom's wishes."

"Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother's actions are pushing the family apart even more," the source said. "It's upsetting to her as she does want to have a relationship with Priscilla, but at this point in time they are not close."