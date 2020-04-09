Rob Kardashian Is Dating Again But His Priority Is Daughter Dream, Source Says

Rob Kardashian is getting back into the dating game. As the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues to share insight into his life, a source tells ET that the 33-year-old is in a really great place and dating again.

"Rob is really happy and doing great,” the source says. "He’s dating again."

According to the source, the pandemic has helped Kardashian put things into perspective and get back control of his life.

"His number one priority has always been and continues to be his daughter [Dream]. Family is everything to Rob,” says the source, who adds that she is the biggest motivation for him to get healthy.

One of the benefits of getting healthy is feeling great and looking good, and the source says that’s helped him gain the confidence to get serious about dating again. The source adds that even when Kardashian was at his lowest point, he would still talk to girls online.

Last month, Kardashian sparked romance rumors with Instagram model Aileen Gisselle after she posted a video of him on her Instagram Story. However, Kardashian never mentioned the model on his social media page.

Kardashian's last public relationship was with Blac Chyna, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Dream.

It's been quite a journey for the father of one. In July, another source told ET that the former Rob & Chyna star had been working out, eating well and "has seen significant results." The source added, "Rob and his family are excited for this new journey Rob is on."

His sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, have also given brief updates on their younger brother. Khloe even shared that he was "coming back around" to potentially appearing on their reality show again.

"He's feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go," she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month.

