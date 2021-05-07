Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor Team Up to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief in India

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor are teaming up for a good cause. On Friday, GO Campaign, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of orphans and vulnerable children around the world, announced that the actors, who are all GO Ambassadors, are actively raising funds for direct relief to people throughout India during the worsening coronavirus crisis.

The Covid Relief Fund will provide assistance through providing PPE, oximeters, food to families in need, daily health checks, homeschooling for children so they can continue their education, and access to vaccinations. The organization is striving to raise $250,000 in two weeks. You can donate here.

"We are fortunate in that we are in a position to cut out the red tape often associated with many aid organizations and bring fast and immediate relief to families in India who are fearing for their lives," GO Campaign founder and CEO Scott Fifer said. "The more we raise, the more children, women and families we can protect."

According to CBS News, hospitals in India are turning people battling symptoms of COVID-19 away due to a lack of beds. Over 200,000 people have died in India, and there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of the virus.

"India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody," Collins said. "They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives. I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today."

McGregor noted that India "needs your help," adding that "any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives."

"Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund -- they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results," Pattinson said. "And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children."

Go Campaign's fundraiser comes after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began raising money amid the COVID surge in India. The couple teamed up with GiveIndia to organize a fundraiser for the actress' home country. They have raised more than $2 million so far.

"India is my home, and India is bleeding. We as a global community need to care," Chopra said. "I'll tell you why we need to care, because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate... India needs you."