Robin Roberts Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19, Says Symptoms Are 'Mild'

Robin Roberts is addressing concerns over her recent absence from Good Morning America. The celebrated newswoman revealed on Thursday that she's contracted the coronavirus.

"Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid," Roberts shared to Twitter Thursday evening.

The veteran GMA anchor added that she's "grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can."

Roberts is the latest morning TV news anchor to test positive for COVID-19, just over a week after Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both revealed that they'd tested positive, and both missed episodes of their show.

The virus has also swept through late night talk shows as well, with Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and Seth Meyers all revealing their COVID-19 diagnoses since the start of the new year.