Robin Thicke and Fiancée April Love Geary Expecting Third Child Together, His Fourth

It's baby no. 4 for Robin Thicke! The 43-year-old "Blurred Lines" singer and his 25-year-old model fianceé, April Love Geary, are expecting their third child together, a source tells ET.

The source adds that the couple has always wanted a big family and Thicke is happiest when he’s being a dad.

The singer shares 10-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife, Paula Patton, and daughters Mia, 2, and Lola, 1, with Geary. Us Weekly was the first to report the baby news.

On Tuesday, Geary celebrated her sixth anniversary with Thicke in a sweet post on Instagram, writing, "Six YEARS. Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us 😂 I love you so much and I couldn’t imagine my life without you. You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before. Forever & always ♥️ @robinthicke."

Back in May, Thicke opened up to ET's Keltie Knight about his three kids.

"Julian is all things -- he's a tap dancer, he's a singer, he's a guitar player," he told ET of his oldest son. "Right now Lola is more of Godzilla. She just likes to destroy everything in her path, but she's one, so that's natural.

