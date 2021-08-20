Rod + Rose's Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon Release Debut Single 'Being Here, Being There'

United in love and talent. Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon are coming together with their celebrated country music skills for a new tune.

The musical duo Rod + Rose released their debut single, "Being Here, Being There," on Friday, along with a stylish lyric video, featuring the pair performing the heartfelt tune.

The married musicians lend their real-life romance to the emotionally supportive song, which is all about the importance of love and reliability to help those closest to you get through challenging times.

"You can count on me being here/ being there for you/ Sell my truck, sell my soul/ hell I'll bleed if you need me to," the pair croon in the sweet chorus. "I'll be your getaway driver/ your lover, your fighter/ you can bet on me being here/ being there for you."

Atkins and Falcon both have long, successful careers in country music, with Atkins releasing numerous chart-topping singles and popular albums, and Falcon having written some huge hits for artists like Eric Paslay, Faith Hill and Lady A.

Atkins recently shared a teaser of the track to Instagram, and opened up about embarking on the musical project with his wife, whom he wed in 2013.

"@RoseFalcon and I have been singing together for a long time now, but after going through the last year side by side, we decided to finally focus on making a project," he wrote. "Something that was a little different than what we both do individually."

"There's nothing better than doing what you love with your best friend. It wasn't always easy, but we leaned on each other and now we have @RodandRose to show for it," he added.