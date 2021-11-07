Roddy Ricch Says He'll Donate Astroworld Festival Earnings to Victims' Families

Roddy Ricch is planning to donate his earnings for performing at the Astroworld Festival to the families of the victims who died at the Houston music fest on Friday night.

Ricch performed at Astroworld earlier in the day on Friday, ahead of Travis Scott's set, which turned into a tragic and chaotic scene, leaving eight confirmed dead and many more injured.

"Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday," the rapper shared on his Instagram Stories, tagging a member of his management team. "I'll b donating my net compensation to families of this incident. #Pray4Houston."

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena confirmed the deaths during a press conference late Friday, noting that 17 people had initially been transported to local hospitals from the "chaotic event," 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest. Pena said that 300 concertgoers were treated at a field hospital set up at the festival, which was held at Houston's NRG Park and had around 50,000 in attendance.

"At approximately 9 or 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries," Pena said, recalling the events of the night. "People began to fall out and become unconscious, and that created additional panic. people were getting injured."

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite added during the press conference that the chaos at the concert "seemed like it happened all at once."

"Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or medical episode," he noted. "So we immediately started doing CPR and moving people right then."

He added, "That's when I went and met with the promoters and LiveNation, and they agreed to end [the concert] early in the interest of public safety."

The festival later released a statement via social media, cancelling the rest of the weekend's performances.