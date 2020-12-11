'Roma' Star Yalitza Aparicio to Co-Host Latin GRAMMYs

Yalitza Aparicio just landed a major gig. The Roma star has been announced as the co-host of the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards, taking place Nov. 19.

The Oscar-nominated actress will emcee Latin music's biggest night alongside singer Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda. She is replacing previously announced Roselyn Sanchez. Yalitza confirmed the news, as well as expressed her happiness over the job, on her Instagram.

"When I got the news someone told me; 'It is the result of your effort, and remember, as you grow you will continue to learn, so remain calm,'" she wrote in Spanish. "I want to share with you how happy I am to have this opportunity, and how grateful I feel to the @latingrammys for allowing me to host with @anabreco and @_carlosrivera."

Amid the pandemic, the annual awards ceremony was moved from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Miami, Florida. This year’s reimagined telecast will feature performances by Bad Bunny, Karol G, Pedro Capo and Marc Anthony. Anuel AA, Calibre 50, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Guaynaa, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Debi Nova, Raquel Sofía and Sebastián Yatra were also added to the already A-list group.

The 21st annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will air on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET.