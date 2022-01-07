Romeo Beckham Shows Off Huge Neck Tattoo Inspired by Dad David -- And Justin Bieber Weighs In!

They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Romeo Beckham, however, is putting a twist on the old adage -- with a tattoo gun.

David Beckham's 19-year-old son debuted a wings-and-cross tattoo on the back of his neck that's reminiscent of the one his famous father has sported for years. Romeo took to Instagram to show off the new body ink in a series of posts on his feed and his Story. He also thanked renowned tattoo artist Doctor Woo for the incredible work.

In one of his posts, Romeo captioned the post, "Insane! Thank u bro @_dr_woo_." It wasn't long before a mega pop star also took notice of Romeo's new tat, one Justin Bieber.

The "Yummy" singer left a comment on one of Romeo's posts and said, "Love it, it was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great 🙏."

A look at David Beckham's wings tattoo in 2011 during his days with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Getty

Bieber showed off his wings tattoo back in 2015 with the caption, "Fly away with me." Justin and Romeo run in the same circle, and that's especially true when it comes to who they choose to ink their bodies. Justin had Doctor Woo tattoo a peach on his neck last March.

According to Men's Health, the soccer icon has over 60 tattoos on his body. The magazine reports David's "gothic-style crucifix with wings" tattoo sits just above the name for his son, "Romeo."

The wings/cross tattoo wasn't the only work Romeo had done. He also showed off a bird and the phrase "Lead with love" tattooed on his hand.

Romeo's well on his way to one day matching the amount of tattoos his father sports, but with or without them, he's undoubtedly a spitting image of the English soccer star.

That couldn't have been more evident than in September, when Romeo made his professional soccer debut with Fort Lauderdale CF, the USL League One affiliate of Inter Miami CF, the MLS club co-owned by David.