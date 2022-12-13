Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Cause of Death Revealed

ET has confirmed Ronnie Turner's cause of death. Tina Turner's son died of complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, a form of cancer, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office. He was 62.

Also listed as a significant condition was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is the build-up of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls, and his manner of death was confirmed as natural.

Ronnie's wife, French singer Afida Turner, first announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday that referred to him as her "best friend."

"My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby," she wrote in the caption, also referring to herself as "your nurse."

"I did the best to the end this time I was no able to save you," she continued. "Love you for this 17 years this is very very very bad I am very mad this is a tragedy."

Afida finished the post saying Ronnie is now "with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline," telling her late husband to "rest in paradise."

Craig died by suicide in 2018. Ike died in 2007 and Aline, Ronnie's aunt and Tina's sister, died in 2010.

Tina, 83, also posted a tribute to her late son on Friday. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," she wrote. The accompanying photo is a black-and-white shot of herself with eyes closed, credited to Alberto Venzago.

Shawn Zanotti, a rep for Ronnie, told ET on Sunday, "It is with profound sadness that I am confirming that the legendary, Ronnie Turner, son of Tina and Ike Turner and husband to Afida Turner, has died at his Los Angeles, San Fernando residence Thursday morning at the age of 62. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended in regards to Ronnie from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. There are no further details as to the cause of death at this time. No further details will be released at this moment."