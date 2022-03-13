Rosalía Makes Colorful, Striking 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Debut

Rosalía stepped out onto the Studio 8H stage for her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut over the weekend, and delivered a confident pair of performances.

The 28-year-old Spanish songstress kicked things off with a performance of "Chicken Teriyaki" that saw her rocking a red dress, black boots and a black motorcycle jacket (on one arm), standing on a stripped-down white platform.

Backed by two dancers, the number showed her stage presence and flair as she delivered a strong opening set that impressed a lot of the singer's fans.

Later in the episode, Rosalía swapped color schemes and appeared on a bright crimson platform stage decked out in a very puffy, voluminous white dress that many fans compared to a cozy comforter.

The singer belted out "La Fama," her song with The Weeknd, and the number won over many viewers who weren't familiar with her when she came out on stage the first time.

Rosalia on Saturday Night Live! 👏🏽🥂🤙🏽😎 pic.twitter.com/shlkDKuHJD — Brent Hill (@Bmh1winHill) March 13, 2022

Best musical performances of the year #SNL #Rosalia — ken crichlow (@ken_crichlow) March 13, 2022

Never heard of Rosalía before, but like her voice and sound. #SNL — Darrell Dass (@DarrellDass) March 13, 2022

Rosalia’s SNL comforter house dress/coat (?) is a MOOD I would like to be wearing that now too pic.twitter.com/P9OJNxYsyS — Heather Lindsy (@heather_lindsy) March 13, 2022

SNL airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.