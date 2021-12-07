Roselyn Sanchez to Make History Co-Hosting 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' in Puerto Rico

Roselyn Sanchez is ringing in 2022 by making history! The 48-year-old Puerto Rican actress will co-host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest from Puerto Rico, along with musical headliner Daddy Yankee.

While in her homeland, Sanchez will be part of the annual show's first-ever Spanish language countdown into the new year.

Sanchez is the latest in a list of co-hosts joining Seacrest during this year's show. Other stars co-hosting the televised event are Liza Koshy, Ciara, and Billy Porter. Koshy, who previously served as a correspondent on the show in 2019, will be back to co-host in New York City's iconic Times Square, while Porter, who's returning for his third year, will head to New Orleans to shepherd the Central Time Zone countdown.

As for Ciara, she will be holding it down for the fifth consecutive year in Los Angeles. The singer will be making history with ABC's very own "Club Quarantine," which will see DJ D-Nice spinning the turn tables.

This will also mark Seacrest's 18th time hosting the show.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 airs live on Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.