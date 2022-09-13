Rosie O'Donnell on Meeting New Girlfriend Aimee on TikTok and Feeling Sexual Again: 'I'm Back in Action!'

Rosie O’Donnell is happy in love! The A League of Their Own actress appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show and dished about her romance with Aimee Hauer -- whom she met on TikTok.

“I watched her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, ‘This woman is, like, perfect. Look at her, she’s so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her,’” the 60-year-old told Stern.

“I sent her a DM. I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, ‘You’re very beautiful. I love your look,’ and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video.”

And when it comes to Hauer’s look -- the massage therapist's body is covered in tattoos -- O’Donnell admits it’s much different than anyone she’s ever dated before.

“I’ve never dated a tattooed woman before. [She has] 23 tattoos, including a huge one on her neck and her thighs and she’s very, very sexy to me,” the actress revealed.

O’Donnell’s last appearance on Stern's show saw her telling him that she was done with sexual relationships and wasn’t into intimacy. She now confirms that’s changed.

“I’m back in action,” she added.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

O’Donnell, who has been married twice, also confirmed that she is “in love” but is not rushing this romance and definitely not heading down to the chapel to tie the knot anytime soon.

“I’m in love. She’s really kind and wonderful and I like the pace we’re going at. It’s not like a U-Haul situation,” she shared.

“[Aimee’s] not pressuring me, which is good because I don’t do well under pressure like that. It only feels like a weight but that hasn’t happened,” she added.

In July, O’Donnell and Hauer made their red carpet debut at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Marking their first official event together, photographers captured the couple smiling with their arms around each other. It was a big night for O'Donnell, who was hosting the benefit event.

O’Donnell and Hauer made their romance Instagram official in June, in a post dedicated to Pride Month.