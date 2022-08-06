Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Is 'Right to Say' She Didn't Have a 'Normal' Upbringing

Rosie O'Donnell says her daughter, Vivienne, is "right to say" she didn't have a "normal" upbringing, because it's true!

The actress posted another TikTok video on Friday and said she knew what her 19-year-old daughter was talking about when Vivienne posted her own TikTok video that triggered their fun back and forth.

"Listen, I knew what she was talking about," Rosie says in her video. "It's not normal to have three lesbian mothers and have one of them be famous and get in a fight with the president for five years or more."

O'Donnell added, "She's right to say that it wasn’t a normal upbringing like all of her friends, and it’s OK. You’re allowed to express your feelings in our family, even if you do it online in a funny manner. I replied, I thought, in a funny manner saying I was going to tell all her secrets. I don’t have any secrets from her. She’s a great kid. And always has been."

Their funny spat unfolded on TikTok earlier this week when Vivienne told a story -- dubbed "Story Time with Vivi" -- about how she didn't know until she was 12 that the beautiful woman named "Mo" who often visited was actually Madonna.

Fans commented on that video and commended O'Donnell for raising Vivienne in normal fashion. Vivienne disagreed, and made her feelings known in a TikTok video.

"I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life ‘normal.’ No offense, Mom, that never happened. She just didn’t really inform us, for really anything," she said. "I think that was more it, because once I would find out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that.’"

O'Donnell responded saying, "Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal? I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal. Geez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!”