Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Will Always Love' Tom Cruise and That He's Never Forgotten Her Birthday in 25 Years

Rosie O'Donnell still has plenty of affection for Tom Cruise.

O'Donnell memorably spoke frequently about her love for Cruise on her daytime talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, prior to coming out as gay. On Thursday, she appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and was asked about her "crush" on Cruise. O'Donnell shared an endearing anecdote about the A-list actor and touched on their relationship today.

"He is the only person who never misses my birthday," she said. "In knowing him for 25 years now, he has never missed my birthday or an event in my life."

O'Donnell did mention his controversial involvement with Scientology.

"Now I don't know him enough to go, 'Hey, Tommy, it's Ro, the Scientology thing, can we chat?' Like, that's not my relationship with Tom Cruise," she explained. "I don't have his home phone number. Like, I know people think in Hollywood and celebrity, everybody knows each other, but I know him in the way that I did in that time 25 years ago. But every year, I think what a classy guy he is that he never has forgotten my birthday."

"A lot of people say to me, it's just his secretary, but I don't believe that," she continued. "I think he knows in early March, 'Oh, it's Rosie's birthday coming up.' And he sends me something every single year for 25 years. I love Tom Cruise and I will always love Tom Cruise."

This isn't the first time a celebrity has spoken about Cruise's thoughtful gestures. In November 2019, Cobie Smulders appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and both she and Fallon shared that they receive a delicious cake from Cruise around the holidays.

"It's Tom Cruise deliciousness," she cracked.

O'Donnell also Instagrammed about the now famous white chocolate coconut cake in December.

"Christmas is here when tommy’s gift shows up #holidayseason," she wrote alongside a picture of the beautifully wrapped cake.