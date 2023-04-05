Rumer Willis Is Planning to Have an 'Unmedicated' Birth Just Like Mom Demi Moore

Rumer Willis is preparing for the upcoming birth of her first child and she’s following in her mother's footsteps.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, is giving fans a look into her birth plan.

"I think it was always my plan to do it unmedicated. That's how my mom did it, and I grew up knowing that. That was always just a part of what I wanted to create. But I think it's so individual," the actress tells People.

"The biggest lesson I've learned so far, during this transition to motherhood, is about surrender so ideally, I'm planning for a home birth, but if at any point someone was like, 'It's a little risky, or maybe not,' then I'd be like, 'cool, let's adapt and change,'" she adds.

In Demi’s memoir, Inside Out, the 60-year-old actress opened up about giving birth to her children naturally and wanting to "feel every sensation."

The Ghost star recalled giving birth to Rumer, writing, "I wanted the exact opposite experience to the one my mom had: I wanted to feel every sensation, to be completely present and conscious for every moment of the delivery, no matter how painful."

Moore had all three of her daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, at home without medication and, in her memoir, said she had to switch doctors to find one who would approve of her birth plan and not use medication to ease the pain.

On Tuesday, Rumer posted a video to Instagram to promote a massager that she’s a fan of and discussed her birth plans.

She captioned the video, "Rumer Has It: Mama Rue Favorite @perimom.perineal.massager. GUYS This is a game changer. This is not a ad just straight up the most magical tool. I feel so much more prepared for my non medicated birth because of this thing. If you have any questions DM me. Happy to share and talk about it."

Rumer shared her exciting pregnancy news on Instagram in December, captioning her slideshow of photos with a seedling emoji. The baby will be the couple's first child, officially making Demi and Rumer's dad, Bruce Willis, grandparents.

Rumer had her baby shower last month in Los Angeles and was a vision in a white dress at the event, posing for photos with her family and friends.

The star-studded guest list included Demi, stepmother, Emma Heming, and her sisters, Tallulah, Scout, Evelyn and Mabel. Influencer Stephanie Shepherd and Dancing With the Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd were also on hand to celebrate the occasion.

Shutterstock

Bruce was not in photographs from the event. In February, Bruce's family announced that the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, nearly a year after revealing that he was battling aphasia, a condition that affects communication.

In March, however, the family all got together to celebrate the actor's 68th birthday. Bruce celebrated his big day with his wife, Emma, ex-wife, Demi, and his five children, and the beautifully blended family commemorated the occasion with cake and singing.