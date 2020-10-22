Rumer Willis Says She 'Froze' During Unwanted Sexual Experience

Rumer Willis is continuing to open up about the complex emotions she felt when she lost her virginity.

The eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis appeared on The Talk on Wednesday and spoke about the uncomfortable experience, which she said she ultimately regrets. Previously, Willis shared on Red Table Talk that she lost her virginity at age 18 to an older man who didn't "check in" with her about whether she was ready to have sex.

During her appearance on The Talk, 32-year-old Willis said that because of our culture and social media, sex has become a currency for women for validation.

"There's this desire that, oh if someone is interested in me sexually, even if I'm not feeling that way, then that must mean I'm valuable and then seeking out value from those encounters," she said.

Willis brought up that while "no means no," there are situations where women can't say no.

"I had a situation where I completely froze, and I'm a very outspoken, loud, like, empowered woman in my everyday life," she shared. "Then you have moments where then, literally like a deer in headlights, and I didn't know what to say. And I think that there's like, a perpetuation, especially with young women, to lead with their sexuality."

"I try not to live a life with regret by any means, but I do regret the person that I lost my virginity to, because I can never have that moment again, and it's someone that I don't think really appreciated or valued me in the way that was right," she continued. "But now I know, and I hope in having open conversations about it that other people will have more confidence to do that as well."

During Willis' recent Red Table Talk conversation about sexual consent, she talked more about her experience losing her virginity.

"When I lost my virginity, when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it," she said. "I was not abused or wasn't raped... but I didn't say yes. I wasn't gung-ho about it. But I also didn't say no."

"I just let it happen," she added. "He was older and took advantage, and didn't check in. That's where I feel like the man's responsibility is. No means no, but what if you can't say no?"

Meanwhile, last month, Willis and 34-year-old Armie Hammer were the subject of dating rumors when they were photographed with their arms around one another while out and about in Los Angeles. Hammer announced his split from his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, in July. A source told ET that Willis and Hammer met through mutual friends and their relationship is "very casual." According to the source, both aren't ready to jump into anything and are just enjoying each other's company, while Hammer also has the utmost respect for his ex and would never want to hurt her.