RuPaul Becomes the Most Emmy-Awarded Black Person With 11th Win

RuPaul has once again made history. The RuPaul's Drag Race host earned his 11th Emmy win during Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home the statuette for Outstanding Competition Program. The award makes Mama Ru the most Emmy-awarded Black person in the history of the program.

Thanking the Academy and their production team, the host dedicated the win to the "children" on the show and those watching.

"Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today," he said. "This is for you and for you kids out there watching. You have a tribe that is waiting for you, we are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru!"

The reality star collected Emmys nine and 10 before Sunday's ceremony, winning Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program during the 73rd Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony held over two nights on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. The wins put RuPaul in the same position as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who broke the Emmy record by winning the Best Actress in a Comedy award six times in a row for her role on Veep.

In August, Drag Race was renewed for season 14, along with another season of Untucked.

"I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens -- past, present and future -- that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories," Mama Ru said in a statement. "Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.