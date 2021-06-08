'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' Trailer Teases a 'Game Within a Game,' Reveals Guest Judges

Mama Ru always has a twist up her sleeve for All Stars, and this season will be no exception: "This season of All Stars is going to be a game within a game," the hostess who does the mostess cryptically declares in the trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6.

With All Stars sashaying to Paramount+, the streamer promises "the mother of all twists" that will force fans to "forget everything they know about All Stars." Which roughly translates to: What is the tea, the girls will be fighting! And the trailer previews backstage drama (Silky vs. Jan!) and Untucked tears.

Check out the trailer below:

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 premieres with two all-new, back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 24 on Paramount+.