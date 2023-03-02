'RuPaul's Drag Race' Presents a Night of 1000 Beyoncés: Watch a Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is ready for a Ru-naissance!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at this Friday's all-new episode, the remaining queens mourn Spice's elimination and the results of the Crystal Ball, while Loosey LaDuca pouts about not getting the respect she feels she deserves.

"Spice was like a daughter to me," Mistress Isabelle Brooks tells the cameras. "I'm definitely gonna miss her, but separating personal from drag, it was definitely her time to go."

Later in the ep, RuPaul stops by the werk room to announce that this week's challenge will be all about the interview, with queens pairing up to interview some famous special guests: Charo, Frankie Grande and Love Connie!

Plus, this week's runway is "A Night of 1000 Beyoncés!" Watch the full sneak peek below:

The season's 15 queens are competing for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000, the highest prize in the herstory of the main franchise.

Check out the gallery below to meet all of this season's queens!

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.