Rupert Grint Shares First Photo of Daughter and Reveals Her Name

Rupert Grint is on Instagram! The Harry Potter actor joined the social media platform on Tuesday -- and his first post couldn't have been any sweeter.

To greet all his fans, Grint, 32, posted the first photo of his baby girl and revealed her name. The selfie shows the actor sitting in a yellow chair with his daughter, named Wednesday, cuddled up on his chest and wearing a hot pink shirt.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" he wrote. Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert." At press time, he already had over 1.2 million followers.

Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, welcomed their first baby together in May. A rep for Grint and Groome told ET, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The couple's baby news came just one month after they announced they were expecting. Grint, meanwhile, is the first of the principal Potter cast to have a child.

In May, Daniel Radcliffe congratulated his former co-star and said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that seeing his on-screen bestie becoming a first-time father was "super weird."

"Yes, I texted him the other day, actually, just being like, I'm so happy for him," Radcliffe revealed. "It's very, very cool."

"It's also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we're having children, but we definitely are and it's really cool," Radcliffe added.

