Rupert Grint Teases What to Expect From 'Harry Potter' Reunion (Exclusive)

Fans aren't the only ones excited about the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special -- the cast is eager too!

Ahead of the premiere of HBO Max's special to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, ET spoke with star Rupert Grint about what fans can expect. The 33-year-old actor famously played Harry's best friend Ron Weasley and one-third of the Golden Trio in all eight magical flicks. He's gone on to star in several notable projects, including the psychological horror series Servant, which returns to Apple TV+ for season three on Friday, Jan. 21.

Saying that fans should prepare to feel many "emotions," Grint shared that the reunion was particularly emotional for him, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson. The special marks the trio's first onscreen reunion since the release of the final Harry Potter film in 2011 and the first formal reunion with their castmates.

Stars from all eight Harry Potter movies are present, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also be joining the tribute with in-depth interviews and cast conversations to touch on their enchanting journeys while filming the movies.

"Those movies were our childhoods. We grew up on those sets so it has incredible meaning to all of us," he said. "It's been ten years since we wrapped the last movie and we've seen each other quite a bit in-between that but not a great deal. So it was great to see them again and talk about it. I don't really talk or think about it a lot, so it was fun to remember."

Although the actor noted that he wasn't sure "how much I can say about secrets," he did note that "everyone" was present and accounted for. He also recognized that there's been "talk" about possible reboots or sequels to the original films and shared that he wouldn't say no to potentially returning to the role if asked. Especially as he and Ron now have fatherhood in common, after Grint and his partner, actress Georgia Groome, welcomed a daughter in 2020.

"There's been a lot talk of [playing Ron again] with everything going on and I feel like I am that character," he noted. "I think I had a very strange relationship with him at first but I feel like there's a lot of me in there so I'm quite protective of him. I don't really have a good reason to say no, I'm very proud to be a part of it."

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion will begin streaming on Jan. 1, 2022, on HBO Max.

