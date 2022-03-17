Russell Wilson Has Ciara and Kids by His Side as He's Introduced as New Denver Broncos Quarterback

Russell Wilson is officially the new quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and he earned his new jersey with his family by his side.

The Bart Starr Award winner was introduced as the new quarterback on Wednesday with wife Ciara and their kids, daughter Sienna, 4, son Win, 1, and Ciara's 7-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship. Wilson was pictured holding up his new orange jersey, which bears the No. 3 as he wore for 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, alongside his proudly smiling family. His mother, Tammy, and older brother, Harrison, were also there to support him at the event, pictured smiling by his side.

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan,'' the NFL star said during a press conference at the team's training center in Englewood, Colorado, ESPN reports. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.''

Last Tuesday, it was announced that the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade Wilson to the Denver Broncos. CBS Sports' NFL insider Jason La Canfora confirmed that the decision came after what is being reported as weeks of negotiations between the two sides. The Broncos swapped their current quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and five more players for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. The deal was made official with the turn of the NFL's new league year on Wednesday.

Wilson revealed that one of the people he consulted before waiving his no-trade clause was Peyton Manning, who was signed by the Broncos in free agency in 2012 after 14 seasons with the Colts. In Peyton's four years with the team, the Broncos won 50 regular-season games and four AFC West titles, went to two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl 50.

"I think the biggest thing he told me was that this is a winning organization. That was the biggest thing, obviously you know that, you know that from an outside perspective, but when you're in it, living in it every day, as a quarterback, as someone people look to to lead, you want to make sure you can answer that question. And he said 'without a doubt,' he loved it here, he still lives here today," Wilson shared, adding that the trade was a "mutual decision" for him and the Seahawks.

The Broncos are notably excited, posting a photo of Ciara and Wilson to their Instagram page that called them the "King & Queen of #BroncosCountry," a compilation video of the sports world reacting to the trade news and a drawing of Wilson's new jersey in the locker room.

"Let Russ cook," the caption reads.

On Tuesday, the duo made a visit to the Children's Hospital Colorado, where they stopped by the onsite Seacrest Studios to sign autographs, take questions from the crowd and read their new book, Why Not You?

Both Ciara and Wilson posted a video of their visit to their Instagram pages, showing the couple meeting patients and speaking at Seacrest Studios.

"We're super excited to be here, you know, I think that we've had some amazing experiences along the way and I think the amazing part of it is that it's about the families, it's about the loved ones, it's about the people that surround them and the belief that there are better days," Wilson says in the video. "It's about the nurses and the doctors; it's a beautiful team effort."

"That's what life is all about," he adds. "It's about winning championships and all that, but it's also about being able to impact places and communities and now we're forever connected here... As I like to say, for Broncos Country, let's ride!"