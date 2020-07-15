Ruth Bader Ginsburg Admitted to Hospital for Possible Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital early Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court said. She is being treated for a possible infection.

"The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," said court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg in a statement Tuesday.

Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night after experiencing a fever and chills. She then underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins on Tuesday to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed in August 2019.

The 87-year-old justice has had several health issues over the past few years, including a hospitalization in May for acute cholecystitis, which was described as a "benign gallbladder condition." She participated in oral arguments via teleconference.

Ginsburg survived colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer 10 years after that. She was treated for a tumor on her pancreas in August 2019. And in December 2018, she had two cancerous nodules removed from her lungs. In January, Ginsburg announced that she was "cancer-free."

In June, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized after injuring his head in a fall. Roberts, 65, was treated at the hospital on June 21 and stayed overnight.

This story was originally published to CBS News on July 14, 2020, at 5:56 p.m. ET.