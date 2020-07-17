Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Cancer Recurrence But Says She'll Remain on the Supreme Court

Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she is being treated for a recurrence of cancer. She said, however, that she will "remain a member of the [Supreme] Court." The announcement comes days after she was hospitalized to treat gallstones and an unrelated infection.

According to Ginsburg's statement, she began a course of chemotherapy on May 19. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. A treatment of immunotherapy was unsuccessful, but she said the chemotherapy course is "yielding positive results."

Ginsburg said her most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. "I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment," she said.

Ginsburg also shared that she will continue biweekly treatment to keep cancer at bay, adding, "Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work."

This story was originally published by CBS News on Friday, July 17 at 12:51 p.m. ET.