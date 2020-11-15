Ryan Cabrera and WWE Star Alexa Bliss Engaged: See His Proposal!

Congrats to Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss! The couple are engaged, they revealed on Instagram over the weekend.

Cabrera, 38, shared the news alongside a video of himself proposing to Bliss, 29.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, I’m going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman I have ever met in my life!!!" Cabrera wrote. "The only other woman I know that has the exact same qualities as my mother who is perfect in my eyes!! The best day I’ve ever had in my 38 years on this planet to date ...I love you always and forever Lex!!! People will always have their opinions, but LOVE will always conquer, and that’s how I choose to live my life 🥰🥰🥰."

Bliss wrote on her post, "One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤 @ryancabrera."

"🖤🖤🖤🖤I love you @ryancabrera," she added alongside a repost of the video Cabrera shared.

Bliss and Cabrera started dating a year ago, with Bliss revealing on The Bellas podcast that they met because of a rumor they were dating.

“He was liking some of my tweets and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company. I had people calling me and texting me and coming up to me saying, 'Oh, you’re dating Ryan.' I said, ‘I never met the guy,'" Bliss said.

However, she and Cabrera "started chatting," eventually developing a friendship and relationship.

"I was very much not all about everything but he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends and that turned into literally, the most amazing relationship because he is so sweet and so amazing,” Bliss shared. "What’s crazy about Ryan is this is the first relationship I’ve never had trust issues and insecurities because there is something about someone who tells you they are going to make you the happiest girl in the world and then actually does that. He literally breaks his back for my happiness."

Cabrera was previously romantically linked to Audrina Patridge. After dating in 2010, they rekindled their relationship, but split again in 2018.

