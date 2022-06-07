Ryan Gosling Meets Chris Evans' Deranged Assassin in New 'The Gray Man' Clip

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are throwing down for real in the upcoming Netflix thriller, The Gray Man. On Tuesday, the streaming service shared an intense new clip from the upcoming action film, directed by Evans' old Marvel pals, Anthony and Joe Russo, as part of their Geeked Week presentations.

The clip shows Gosling -- the "Gray Man" in question, former CIA operative Court Gentry, also known as Sierra Six -- fighting his way through a building full of assailants, until he comes face to face with... Lloyd.

"What gave it away?" Evans playfully asks, wondering how Gosling picked his former Agency cohort-turned-assassin out of the crowd.

"The white pants, the trash 'stache," Gosling quips back. "It just...it leans 'Lloyd.'"

After dropping a grenade at their feet to make his escape, Gosling gets a lucky assist from Ana de Armas' Agent Dani Miranda, who hits Lloyd with a tranquilizer dart before demanding Gentry come with her. Check out the full clip below:

In the film, based on the book series of the same name by Mark Greaney, de Armas' character describes the Gray Men as "reckless mystery men you send in when you can't officially send anyone else." Once a highly skilled assassin, Six now finds himself the target as he's chased around the globe by Lloyd, who will stop at nothing to take him out.

Also starring in the film are Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze.

The Gray Man is in theaters on July 15 and on Netflix July 22.