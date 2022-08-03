Ryan Phillippe Dishes on Son Deacon's Acting Debut and Musical Future (Exclusive)

Ryan Phillippe is a proud dad! ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the 47-year-old actor on Wednesday, and he praised his 18-year-old son, Deacon, for his burgeoning acting and music careers. Ryan shares the teen, as well as a 22-year-old daughter, Ava, with his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon. He's also dad to Kai, 11, from a previous relationship.

"I am so proud. He's about to go to college for music. That’s his primary focus. The acting thing he likes to do, and he will do according to what his appetite for it is, but his focus is primarily music," Ryan said. "The music, he's actually dropping a mixtape this Friday on SoundCloud. It’s incredible. I’m so excited for people to hear. It's really good stuff. I’m super proud."

While Deacon is just setting out on his career, his dad has been in the business for decades. One of his earliest flicks, I Know What You Did Last Summer, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this October.

"I do remember a fair amount, because it was only my second or third movie and I was so excited to do it. When you say that it’s the 25th anniversary, it just makes me feel like a dinosaur, honestly," Ryan told ET. "Like, Jesus, how long have I been doing this? Nothing but good memories from that period of time... I was 19 years old when I did it, so it has a lot of young sort of memories related to it. I am happy to have done it for sure."

Ryan's career has flourished since then, and he's busy promoting his latest film, Collide, which he stars in alongside Kat Graham. The thriller follows three couples who cross paths over the course of an evening in a Los Angeles restaurant. Ryan and Kat play one of the couples, and their characters are on a blind date in the movie.

"One of the most interesting things for me about this process was that Kat and I hadn’t really met or spent time around each other until we sat down and started filming, which was very cool," Ryan said. "... We really didn’t know much about each other at all before we started so it kind of felt very true to what our characters were experiencing in some ways."

"We filmed it pretty much in a linear way from the beginning of the characters meeting up until the end. It actually forced us to have to really trust each other," Kat agreed, while speaking to ET. "... It forced us to really be on our on our toes. For certain things we just had to kind of go for it and that was really fun."

Collide will hit theaters Aug. 5 and be available On Demand Aug. 12.