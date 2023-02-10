Ryan Phillippe Talks Kids' Future in Acting and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel (Exclusive)

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's two kids are all grown up and pursuing their own paths in life. On Friday, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Ryan at SiriusXM's Radio Row in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of the Super Bowl LVII about whether he thinks 23-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Deacon will pursue a career in acting like their parents.

Deacon already had a role in season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, but his dad tells ET that his son is more into music at the moment. "The focus is really music, that's what he's in school for right now," the 48-year-old actor shares. "He may dabble in acting at some point but he's got a great album about to come out, and he's looking at signing with a label soon. So, that's going to be his focus."

As for Ava, Ryan says she's "undecided" about acting, but adds, "You never know what'll happen in the future."

Meanwhile, their dad is back at it with a new role in The Locksmith, currently in theaters. "[The] Locksmith is a crime thriller that I just did with Kate Bosworth, who's so great. I play a guy just fresh out of prison for a mistake he made in his youth, who's trying to reconnect with his daughter. But then out of guilt, he gets caught up in the other sort of criminal enterprise."

As for whether fans can expect him to be in the recently announced I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, Ryan tells ET he hasn't been approached to reprise his role just yet. "Someone mentioned this to me. I don't even know what you're talking about. ...I don't even know about it."

But Ryan isn't thinking about work this weekend! He's thrilled to meet up with his son in Arizona and hit up a few parties before attending the Super Bowl.

"We'll be going to Travis Scott tonight. [Deacon] can't wait to get in here and do that. We have fun together like homies. I'm very much the parent still, but he's a young man now. He's not a kid," Ryan says. "I can't wait for him to get here. I gotta tell you, that's going to make it that much more special to me."

Ryan is also a Philadelphia Eagles fan and looks forward to watching them take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. "I'm also here with my team. I've been to a couple of Super Bowls, but never one where the Eagles are playing," he shares. "It's crazy."