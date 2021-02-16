Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate Another $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $1 million to food banks for a second time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Feeding America and Food Banks Canada announced the generous contributions via their social media pages on Monday, with the latter playfully poking fun at Reynold's fake feud with Hugh Jackman.

"When #COVID19 first hit in early 2020, @VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated $500K (USD) to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kickstart our COVID-19 Response Funds," Food Banks Canada explained in a statement. "It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks and show their support to their neighbours during these critical times."



"Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds!" the statement continued. "You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉 (sorry, Hugh Jackman)."

In a statement posted to Feeding America's Instagram Stories, Lively and Reynolds said, "Many of our neighbors faced hunger last year for the first time and the struggle is still not over. We're honored to continue supporting Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in their mission to keep food on the table for families in need."

It appears Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, also took some time to celebrate Valentine's Day over the weekend. The Deadpool star shared a video of his wife sledding, captioning it, "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future."

Lively took a funnier approach, joking about "that time I f*d my hairdresser." "Now that's love!!" Gal Gadot joked in the comments, with Ashley Tisdale adding, "What can’t he do?!"

